ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Jarrett Returns To AAA At AAA Invades WrestleCon

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Jarrett has returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the conclusion of last night’s AAA Invading WrestleCon event, Double J, alongside wife Karen Jarrett, returned to the promotion to attack top AAA star Psycho Clown, following Psycho’s winner over Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus. Jeff Jarrett...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Addresses Rumors That Cody Rhodes Is WWE Bound

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about the Cody Rhodes rumors. It has been heavily reported that the former AEW star will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent. However, AJ made it clear that he will believe it when he sees it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Arrives In Dallas, Says He “Hates Ruining Surprises”

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas, TX, for WrestleMania weekend. On Thursday night, Wyatt noted on Instagram that he hates ruining surprises. He also encouraged fans to ask up to six questions that he will answer. I just got to Dallas. This place feels so...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Sam Adonis
Person
Mini Abismo Negro
Person
Puma King
Person
Karen Jarrett
Person
Brian Cage
Person
La Hiedra
Person
Laredo Kid
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On The Steiners Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE recently announced The Steiners will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T praised the tag team. He admitted they were two of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. “You’ve got to love it,” he said....
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WrestleMania Week Notes On Asuka And Bayley

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown And Hall Of Fame Previews: WrestleMania Go-Home, The Undertaker, More

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown will feature appearances by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Andre...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Lucha Libre Aaa Worldwide#Mlw#Gcw
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Shares His Theory On Why Cody Rhodes Departed From AEW

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes likely departed from AEW because “the creative end of that company grew” in a way that conflicted with his original vision. While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast this week, Heyman speculated on what led to Rhodes leaving AEW. “He’s one...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania SmackDown Results – Andre Battle Royal, ‘Mania Go-Home Build, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Viewing Party. Today’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe On Why WWE Shifted Focus On Signing Indie Wrestlers

During the ROH Supercard of Honor Post-Show Media Scrums, newly signed AEW and ROH wrestler Samoa Joe spoke about his debut at tonight’s show, his time in NXT and WWE and revealed what his plans are now that he’s in AEW and ROH. The Samoan Submission Machine also spoke about rumors regarding WWE moving away from signing independent wrestlers.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To The Undertaker Before WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter to pay his respects to 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker ahead of tonight’s induction. Rotunda commented on how he was always honored to step in the ring with Taker. He called Taker the best to ever lace up a pair of boots, and said the induction is well deserved.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lita Explains Why Her Recent WWE Run Was Different Than Others

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Lita opened up about her recent run in WWE that culminated in a WWE RAW Women’s Title match at Elimination Chamber 2022. The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion was proud of what she added to her legacy but isn’t closing the door on more work with the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt On His Wrestling Future, Seth Rollins, If He Can Use The Fiend, His Health, More

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans. As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
FanSided

WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Segment For WrestleMania SmackDown, Andre The Giant Battle Royal Note

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (3/31): WWE WrestleMania 38 & NXT Stand & Deliver Previews

Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) and Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. We will discuss the biggest wrestling stories of the week including:. – WWE WrestleMania 38 Preview. – NXT Stand and Deliver Preview. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc....
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy