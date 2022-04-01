ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Resort Pond Skims: Where and When to Skim in 2022

By Mary Murphy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sport of pond skimming is a ski resort’s way to channel the fun of waterskiing onto the landscape of a mountain. Here’s all you need to know. Caution: snow is slippery when wet. And by wet … yes, we mean water. Spring skiing can sometimes mean powder, but more often...

104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
99.9 The Point

This Yellowstone Bison is NOT Impressed with Snowmobiles

It's hard to impress a bison and not necessarily safe to try. You can ask a group of snowmobilers who just recently traversed Yellowstone National Park in a snowstorm. No, the bison they encountered was not impressed. Here's the backstory on this fun winter Yellowstone moment:. This woman was enjoying...
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
UPI News

Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced. The snowboarder, Devin Overton, 29, was found Thursday after an employee for a snowboarding guide service noticed his tracks entering an avalanche path, with no tracks exiting. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the guide did a beacon search and got a signal south of Trout Lake, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Ophir.
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Filmed Sparring on Snowy Road

Catch a stunning glimpse into the lives of Yellowstone National Park bison as these two massive bulls spar it out in the middle of a snow-covered road. As Yellowstone National Park’s lead ranger, Tara Ross, told me for our National Parks Journal, “Being up and close with bison in the middle of their rut is unbelievable. The traffic jams in some areas become crazy, because you can’t move them! And why would we?” she laughed.
lonelyplanet.com

A complete guide to Crater Lake National Park (including whether you can swim)

As a state that receives nearly 40" (102cm) of rain per year, much is made about Oregon’s famous lakes and rivers. But tucked away in the south, some 90 minutes north of the border with California, one body of water rules them all – Crater Lake. This caldera on Mt Mazama is the deepest lake in the US and it lends its name to the state’s only national park.
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 most picture-perfect waterfalls in the US to visit in 2022

The splendor of waterfalls is a reason to travel. Whether tall and dramatic, short and broad, or a collection of falls in one panorama, waterfalls are like watching rivers flow vertically. They’re also perfect reminders that our planet creates its own beauty at which we mere spectators can only marvel.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
