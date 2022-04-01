ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best places to stargaze in Utah

By Cali Jackson
 1 day ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is celebrating April as Dark Sky Month for the second consecutive year, as declared by Gov. Spencer Cox. There are many places across Utah that are perfect for stargazers this month.

Here are just a few:

Northern Utah

  • Antelope Island State Park (Davis County)
  • Dinosaur National Monument (Near Vernal, UT)
  • East Canyon State Park (Morgan, UT)
  • Jordanelle State Park (Heber City, UT)
  • North Fork Park (Weber County)
  • Rockport State Park (Summit County)
  • Steinaker State Park (Vernal, UT)
  • Timpanogos Cave National Monument (American Fork Canyon)
The Mighty Five: A history of Utah’s national parks

Southeastern Utah

  • Arches National Park (Moab, UT)
  • Canyonlands National Park (Moab, UT)
  • Dead Horse Point State Park (Moab, UT)
  • Goblin Valley State Park (Green River, UT)
  • Goosenecks State Park (San Juan County)
  • Hovenweep National Park (Border of Utah and Colorado)
  • Natural Bridges National Monument (Lake Powell, UT)
  • Rainbow Bridge National Monument (Lake Powell, UT
