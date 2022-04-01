Deputies explain relocation of students following Tanglewood Middle School shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office explained why the reunification location was so far away after a deadly school shooting Thursday afternoon.

We previously reported that the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots were fired.

After arriving on scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies learned that the gunfire was from a 12-year-old student who shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

Once the school was secured, students were placed on buses and sent to Brookwood Church in Simpsonville.

The church is 15 miles away from the school, which makes for a 27 minute commute.

This commute made many parents and family members questions why the reunification site was so far away.

The sheriff’s office said the main reason was to get students away from any potential danger that may still exist at the scene.

With over 100 deputies responding to the scene, the sheriff’s office said it was best for parents and students to head away from the school so they encounter police road blocks and traffic at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have predetermined sites because their facilities can accommodate the number of people taken to the locations and have resources to help the reunification process go smoothly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.