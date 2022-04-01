Spring Art Walk is Saturday

After channeling the natural elements of Earth for Fall/Winter 2021 FACCIES — under the design direction of Makoto Kimura — has returned for its warm-weather offerings. This time under the “NAKEDNESS” name, the collection goes back to simpler times and nature as the lookbook transports us back to the year 1969. The collection references historic moments like the Woodstock Festival, the Moon landing, the Harlem Cultural Festival, and the Kimura the Yasuda Auditorium incident. The Japanese university protests are something that Kimura deems explores passion, rebellion, claims, and freedom, something that ties all these pockets of history together.

