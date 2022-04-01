ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer who says hospitals killed COVID patients runs for AG

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Wisconsin and who alleges that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for...

WITN

Eastern Carolina hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina has reported zero COVID-19 positive inpatients today, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. CarolinaEast Medical Center says it has no patients with Coronavirus today. This is the first time they have had zero COVID-19 patients since March 31, 2020.
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
Joe Biden
Josh Kaul
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
Urban Milwaukee

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

MADISON – Late last night, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against bipartisan legislation that would fund the government, send critical aid to Ukraine, bring $187 million in federal funding directly to Wisconsin community projects, increase funding for schools, child care, pre-K, Head Start, and Pell Grants, and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic turmoil at home, State Treasurer and candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski blasted Johnson for trying to prevent Congress from doing its job.
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
