Lawyer who says hospitals killed COVID patients runs for AG

MADISON – Late last night, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against bipartisan legislation that would fund the government, send critical aid to Ukraine, bring $187 million in federal funding directly to Wisconsin community projects, increase funding for schools, child care, pre-K, Head Start, and Pell Grants, and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic turmoil at home, State Treasurer and candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski blasted Johnson for trying to prevent Congress from doing its job.
