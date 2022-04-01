American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app

April 1 (UPI) -- American Express announced Friday that some customers may be unable to access some services online due to a "systems issue."

The company provided few details about the cause of the problem or how long it should take to resolve the issue. It first revealed the problem around noon EDT, but an update later in the day indicated some of the issues had been resolved.

"We're experiencing a systems issue resulting in some Card Members being unable to access products & services on web & mobile app," the company tweeted just after 6 p.m. EDT. "Most systems have been restored, but some customers may experience longer-than-usual hold times. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience."

An additional message on American Express' website said it was experiencing "technical difficulties" that was affecting phone services.