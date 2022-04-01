The good omen that could mean England are destined to win World Cup 2022 in Qatar that links to win in 1966
THEY think it's all over again...
England can take Route '66 to World Cup glory - as they kick off their World Cup campaign on the first day,after winning the tournament the only other time they did that.
Gareth Southgate's men are far from 'omen dry' - but must be delighted with their draw.
The Three Lions will face Iran and the USA - plus one from Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.
England have never played any of those European nations in a World Cup finals before.
But it's the 'first day' fact that is more exciting for superstitious fans and believers in omens.
MORE TO FOLLOW.
Comments / 0