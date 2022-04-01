ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Scotland hit by Covid outbreak ahead of TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash with Wales

By Paul Eddison
SCOTLAND have been hit by a Covid outbreak ahead of their TikTok Women’s Six Nations trip to Wales.

A week on from their 57-5 defeat at home to England, the Scots have been forced into four changes after a number of players got the virus.

Head coach Bryan Easson is confident that the outbreak will not get any worse — and has backed those coming in to step up today.

Centre Emma Orr is handed her debut while full-back Shona Campbell makes a first start.

Easson said: “We have a number of players unavailable for selection this week due to illness and Covid, however, we have some exciting young players amongst the squad.

“It’s hugely important to give those players opportunities to experience Test match rugby against some formidable opponents.”

The Scots had their moments against England — notably in the second half — despite a one-sided final scoreline.

And Easson knows they will have to be more clinical against Wales, who come into the game on a high after a bonus-point win in Ireland.

He said: “We had the ball ten times in their 22 and we only converted once. A ten per cent conversion rate in their 22 is an area that we need to improve upon.

“But the performance for me was showing that we are making progress.

“This weekend I want it to be exactly the same.”

After the introduction of full-time contracts for 12 players, Wales were the success story of the opening weekend.

They scored 17 unanswered points in the final 20 minutes to run out 27-19 winners and coach Ioan Cunningham has stuck with the same 23 as they look to make it two from two.

He said: “We want to grow some consistency within combinations and we will be challenging those players to   back up last week’s performance. We are in no way underestimating Scotland.

“They are a tough team and have grown cohesion after having spent a lot of time together during their campaign to qualify for the World Cup.”

The TikTok Women's Six Nations is more accessible than ever before.

IN THIS ARTICLE
