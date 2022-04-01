ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I did my hair at home for $20 – I’m never going back to the salon again

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

WHAT if you could get your hair done for cheaper and without spending hours in the salon?

Social media user Maylon Sanders shared a video revealing what her hair looked like after dyeing it at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3T5v_0ewjDqYZ00
Maylon Sanders revealed why she does her own hair instead of going to the salon Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFA9b_0ewjDqYZ00
For just $20 she achieved flawless baby blonde hair Credit: TikTok

The first image she shared was how her blonde hair looked after spending just $20 to color it.

She had achieved a beautiful baby blonde color with lighter highlights in it to give it dimension.

Her at-home blonde looked unbelievably professional, and healthy.

She then shared an image of what her hair looked like after getting it done at the salon.

After spending $400, Sanders had also gone for a blonde look, but there were areas towards her face that were too dark.

The highlights looked a bit streaky and were nowhere near as bright as her at-home style.

"I'll never get over this," she said regarding her flawless look compared to a professional's work.

Many viewers of the video were in awe of her self-dyed hair.

"The $20 one looks better," a user said.

Another said: "Yes! This is why I always do my own hair, professionals never get it right."

"I do my own hair and it always turns out PERFECT but I go professionally and never happy," said another viewer.

Even a hairstylist agreed that Sanders' did a much better job, saying: "Girl as a stylist myself, it looks WAY better when you did it."

Sanders shared a video explaining the techniques she used for dyeing her hair.

She said she bleached her money pieces, or the hair right around her face, and then separated the rest of her hair into sections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbCLd_0ewjDqYZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWpJ5_0ewjDqYZ00

In order to achieve baby lights, she said she had to weave through very small pieces of her hair to properly pull off the look.

As for products, Sanders said she used Blond Brilliance Power Powder Lightener for $6, and the One 'n Only Argan Oil 20 Volume Developer which was also only $6.

She said she didn't need to use toner since her hair doesn't pull a lot of yellow undertones, but recommended using a Redken toner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scaFY_0ewjDqYZ00
After spending $400 at the salon, Sanders was extremely disappointed with her results Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ld15J_0ewjDqYZ00
The stylist left dark patches of hair right around her face Credit: TikTok

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Hair Colour#Blonde Hair#Hair Products#Hair Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hair Care
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy