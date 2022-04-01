ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuIpb_0ewjCWHC00

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do.

Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk96H_0ewjCWHC00
The woman booked a table at the same restaurant her husband's family was having dinner at Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcOyO_0ewjCWHC00
She used craving steak as her excuse for showing up at the restaurant Credit: Getty

The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.

Feeling bold, the woman booked a table at the same restaurant her husband's family was having dinner at and made a point to let them know she was there as she went to the restroom.

The kicker is that she was never invited to the outing.

She seemed to have a solid reason for her actions, as according to her, her husband's family selectively invited her to their dinners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVBnF_0ewjCWHC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJW5j_0ewjCWHC00

She detailed: "My husband’s parents, his 2 brothers (ages 38 and 40ish), and his brothers’ girlfriends/fiancées have a tradition of going out to dinner once a month.

"I am invited about 50 percent of the time. I’ve talked to my husband’s brother’s fiancée, and she says she is invited every time."

On occasion, her husband would even go as far as saying: “I’m going to the family dinner. It’s probably best if you sit this one out.”

Whenever the woman suggested that she wanted to come, it apparently caused several fights.

Despite these circumstances, her partner and in-laws were not amused by her sly reveal at their dinner.

The woman detailed the day she decided she'd had enough and crashed the family's restaurant meal: "About a week ago, my husband went to a family dinner that I wasn’t invited to. I was very pissed.

"So earlier that day, I called and made a reservation at the restaurant they were going to. My husband left the house, not knowing about my reservations, and I left 15 minutes after him.

"I ended up seated at a table where I couldn’t see his family. So I got up as if I was going to the bathroom and walked right past them.

"They were all there, including his brothers’ SOs. My husband looked completely shocked and asked me what I was doing there.

"I told him that I had just been dying for a steak, so I came and got one at the restaurant.

"My mother-in-law said it was very rude of me to interrupt their family dinner. I pointed out that I wasn’t trying to join them, I was just going to the bathroom.

"I told them to have a good meal and I left. I went and finished my steak by myself."

According to the woman, her husband of three years was really pissed when he came home, and told her that he couldn't believe how much of an "a*****e" she had been.

Her response was to call him an a*****e for not inviting her to his dinners when her brothers' significant others could go.

"My husband said that the decision to invite was between him and his family, and I should respect it," the excluded woman concluded.

Following her story, she got an overwhelming amount of support from social media users.

"Wtf. Your husband and his family are all a******s," one asserted.

"Maybe I've just missed a memo or two or three, but when you get married, are you not part of the 'family' now?" one questioned sardonically.

Another commented: "So what are you op chopped liver, ask him if when he married you that means you're not family?"

One strongly suggested: "This is honestly one of the most bizarre husband/wife dynamics. Blatantly allowing your wife to be excluded from a family dinner is beyond appalling.

"This is your chosen family, how the hell you gonna break bread with folks who disrespect your wife like this?

"Wtf did I just read? OP you have to [get out] out of this situation."

As there are two sides to every story, others users though, were a little more skeptical.

One said: "Sure if they have no legitimate reason to not want her. There might be one. Maybe something happened."

"Hmmmm. This post screams missing reasons to me. I’d love to know the husband's explanation for why the wife doesn’t get invited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbCLd_0ewjCWHC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWpJ5_0ewjCWHC00

"Booking a reservation to 'bump' into the family doesn’t scream a well-balanced individual to me.

"Not saying the husband and his family aren’t a******s, but I’m leaning towards INFO or ESH," another concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3su3JX_0ewjCWHC00
To her displeasure, the woman was only invited out to dinner with her husband's family about 50 percent of the time Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 52

cocolo
1d ago

Why is the woman trying to be part of this family, where she isn't wanted? The whole story gives the vibes something illegal is going on, and thankfully she isn't party to. Plus, she taught to question why this man married her knowing she wouldn't fit in, like she's dispensable. Hopefully she has no kids so she can break away from these people.

Reply(3)
22
Arlene Domenico
1d ago

Your husband should have said no to ANY dinner invite that didn't include you unless they were planning a surprise for you or you couldn't go for some reason. Are you only a part time wife? what kind of family does he have anyway? Sound weird to me.

Reply
19
Kay B
1d ago

I wouldn't want to be a part of that family or marriage. If they treated me like that, that would be the end! no way!

Reply
31
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Husband#Restaurantcrasher
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
MarketWatch

My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

My husband and I took care of my mother-in-law for eight years. Around five years ago we gave up the house we were renting to save her home because she could not afford it, and because she could no longer live alone. We ended up taking out a loan to buy her house. It was not gifted and we did not incur her debt; instead, we paid what the house was appraised for.
SOCIETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy