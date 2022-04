Community invited to multiple events, culminating in Sunday concert. – The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale is currently rehearsing as the group prepares to return to the stage for its second and final performance of the 2021/2022 season. Two informative presentations by an academic scholar will supplement the concert, resulting in a multi-day event intended to engage the community and educate the audience.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO