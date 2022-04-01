ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

MASTERS '22: Trivia quiz covering nearly 90 years at Augusta

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdkHG_0ewjB2A600

How well do you know your Masters history? Try this quiz:

1. What player finished runner-up at the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods?

a. Tom Lehman

b. Tom Kite

c. Jay Haas

2. Which player has earned the most money at the Masters?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Phil Mickelson

c. Jordan Spieth

3. Who is the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters?

a. Lee Westwood

b. Cameron Smith

c. Tom Watson

4. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Jack Burke Jr.

c. Nick Faldo

5. Who was the first player to shoot 63 at the Masters?

a. Greg Norman

b. Anthony Kim

c. Nick Price

6. Who is the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt?

a. Fuzzy Zoeller

b. Trevor Immelman

c. Larry Mize

7. Who won the first Masters?

a. Craig Wood

b. Gene Sarazen

c. Horton Smith

8. How many green jackets have Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer combined to win?

a. 18

b. 15

c. 13

9. Who is the only British Open champion who never had a round under par at the Masters?

a. John Daly

b. Todd Hamilton

c. Bobby Jones

10. Who was the first Masters champion in 1949 to be presented the green jacket?

a. Sam Snead

b. Jimmy Demaret

c. Ben Hogan

11. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a. Greg Norman

b. Tom Weiskopf

c. Chris DiMarco

12. Who holds the lowest 72-hole score at the Masters?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Jordan Spieth

c. Dustin Johnson

13. What did the three Masters victories by Nick Faldo have in common?

a. He trailed by at least three shots going into the final round

b. He never spoke to anyone

c. He had the same caddie

14. “Faldo’s not lying second, for a start. And Greg Norman is not Tiger Woods.” Who said this after the third round of the 1997 Masters?

a. Colin Montgomerie

b. Scott Hoch

c. Greg Norman

15. Hideki Matsuyama last year was the seventh player to have been low amateur and Masters champion. Who was the first?

a. Sergio Garcia

b. Jack Nicklaus

c. Cary Middlecoff

16. Who was the only player to lose in a playoff twice at the Masters?

a. Ed Sneed

b. Ben Hogan

c. Ken Venturi

17. Who was the first left-handed winner of the Masters?

a. Phil Mickelson

b. Mike Weir

c. Bubba Watson

18. Who had the lowest final round to win the Masters?

a. Charl Schwartzel

b. Mark O’Meara

c. Gary Player

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. b

4. b

5. c

6. a

7. c

8. b

9. c

10. a

11. b

12. c

13. a

14. a

15. c

16. b

17. b

18. c

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

When Tiger Woods Will Probably Announce His Masters Decision

It’s been reported multiple times this week that Tiger Woods is exhausting every option to see if he can compete at Augusta National. So, when will we find out Woods’ status for the Masters?. Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest believes Woods will announce his decision for the 2022...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
The Independent

Masters talking points: Waiting for word on Tiger Woods as duo aim to join elite club

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will defend his title when the 86th Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 7-10.Matsuyama is bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.Here, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of the year’s first men’s major championship.Will Tiger Woods take part?Woods has not played in a top-level event since his horrific car crash in Los Angeles in February last year, the 15-time major winner suffering such severe injuries that he feared his right leg might have to be amputated. The...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The major championship field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and more.
AUGUSTA, GA
theScore

Nicklaus: I'm done with Masters par-3 contest

Jack Nicklaus will not be teeing it up at the annual par-3 contest at the Masters Tournament this year, he told Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio. "Even though I don't play anymore, it's fun to be there. It's fun to go to the Masters dinner. I'm done with the par-3 (contest), but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can't play anymore," Nicklaus said.
GOLF
SkySports

Rory McIlroy 'comfortable' with game ahead of the Valero Texas Open and The Masters

Rory McIlroy has altered his preparation for his eighth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam and could not be happier with the difference in his game from 12 months ago. At this time last year, McIlroy had turned to coach Pete Cowen to rediscover his form after missing the cut in his Players Championship title defence and being thrashed 6&5 by Ian Poulter in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
GOLF
FOX Sports

MASTERS '22: Facts & figures for the 86th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the Masters:. Tournament: The 86th Masters. Site: Augusta National Golf Club. Purse: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2021). Field: 91 players (six amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner. Cut: Top 50 and ties. Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Greg Norman
Golf Channel

Hideki Matsuyama WD's during Rd. 2 in Texas, days away from Masters defense

Less than a week before his title defense is to begin at the Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama withdrew after nine holes on Friday at the Valero Texas Open. Matsuyama cited a neck injury for his WD, which occurred following a 1-under 35 on the back nine (his opening stretch) in Round 2 at TPC San Antonio. It’s the same injury that led to his withdrawal ahead of The Players Championship.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Surprising Video Was Filmed At Augusta National

In just a few days, Augusta National will be home to the year’s first major – the Masters. In the days leading up to the tournament, everyone wants to know if Tiger Woods will be teeing it up. While we don’t know the answer to that just yet, there was a viral moment on the course recently.
AUGUSTA, GA
ABC News

ABC News

596K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy