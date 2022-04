News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. Additional Programs are Available for DCPS Middle School and High School Students. (WASHINGTON, DC) – This summer, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) are inviting all DCPS students enrolled currently in pre-K4 through 4th grade to be part of DCPS Elementary Summer Acceleration program. This five-week program will take place on weekdays from July 5 to August 5 and offer a full-day of learning, fun, and friendship. Registration for the program will open on Wednesday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. at dcpsreopenstrong.com/summer/#ESA. Space is limited, and families will be directed to the school in their assigned neighborhood feeder pattern when registering online.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 25 DAYS AGO