'Even when I feel bad I try to get up and get out': Louise Thompson shares sweet snaps of her son Leo with fiancé Ryan Libbey during a trip to the swimming pool after PTSD struggles

By Lydia Burns For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

She has been sharing her experiences with the ongoing battle of PTSD and post-natal anxiety.

And Louise Thompson took to Instagram on Friday to tell her followers that despite how you are feeling, you still need to 'get up and get out'.

The former Made In Chelsea star shared sweet snaps of 18-week-old Leo splashing around at the swimming pool with fiancé Ryan Libbey, 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqSFo_0ewjALk100
Family time: Louise Thompson and fiancé Ryan Libbey, 31, shared sweet snaps on Instagram of son Leo splashing around at the swimming pool on Friday

The 32-year-old mother suffered from complications are giving birth to Leo ending up being hospitalised for five weeks and since also being diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety.

Louise posted to her 1.4 million followers saying that despite how she is feeling she needs to make sure he has the same opportunities as she did growing up.

She said: 'Even when I feel bad I try to get up and get out to make sure that Leo has the same opportunities as me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdjZ9_0ewjALk100
Leo comes first: The 32-year-old mother told her followers that despite how you are feeling, you still need to 'get up and get out'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfR4T_0ewjALk100
Swim: Louise posted to her 1.4 million followers saying that despite how she is feeling she needs to make sure he has the same opportunities as she did growing up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoiGh_0ewjALk100
Outfit: Louise donned a flattering black halter neck swimsuit with a statement white rope belt 

She continued her caption with a hilarious anecdote giving her followers an insight into her childhood with brother Sam Thompson.

'I used to love swimming when I was a baby. I remember once when Sam Thompson and I were kids he took a poo by the side of the pool, he popped a squat and it just slipped out of his trunks.

'My mum was horrified.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwEla_0ewjALk100
Happy: She also shared a cute snap of her fiancé Ryan cradling their baby boy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMcbO_0ewjALk100
Smiles all round: Ryan beams into Leo's eyes as they are giggling in the pool

Ryan has been supporting Louise during the struggles of PTSD and it is evident from the photos that the family unit has helped.

Included in the Instagram post is an adorable video of baby Leo staring at Ryan whilst being spun round in the water.

Louise donned a flattering black halter neck swimsuit with a statement white rope belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cqO7_0ewjALk100
Oops: 'I remember once when Sam Thompson and I were kids he took a poo by the side of the pool, he popped a squat and it just slipped out of his trunks'

