Hip Hop

Eddie Murphy, 60, is 'in talks' to play the Godfather Of Funk George Clinton, 80, who influenced the rap movement in upcoming biopic

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Eddie Murphy's no stranger to movie musicals, and the Mulan and Dreamgirls star may soon step into the shoes of a music legend.

The actor, 60, is reportedly in early talks to portray the Godfather of Funk George Clinton in a biopic about his life, according to Deadline.

However, the project is in very early development with filmmakers still attempting to secure Clinton's life rights before writing the script or fully casting the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqsKd_0ewj9tJ700
Taking on a living legend: Eddie Murphy's no stranger to movie musicals, and the Mulan and Dreamgirls star may soon step into the shoes of a music legend (pictured 2019)

Assuming everything goes according to plan, Murphy will also work as an executive producer on the film which will follow Clinton from growing up in North Carolina during the 1940s through his numerous contributions to funk music.

The movie will also focus on Clinton's influence on rap music in the 1980s and 1990s.

A number of rappers including 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and many others either cited Clinton as an influence or sampled his songs for their own work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PqLU_0ewj9tJ700
Playing the 'godfather': The actor, 60, is reportedly in early talks to portray the Godfather of Funk George Clinton in a biopic about his life, according to Deadline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYKLs_0ewj9tJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9jM5_0ewj9tJ700
Early influencer: A number of rappers either cited Clinton as an influence or sampled his songs for their own work (L to R: Chuck D, George Clinton and Flavor Flav, pictured 1989) 

Clinton, 80, is regularly regarded as one of the forefathers of funk music alongside stars like James Brown and Sly Stone.

The Knee Deep singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 alongside 15 of his Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates.

In more recent years, Clinton sang on Kendrick Lamar's critically-acclaimed album To Pimp a Butterfly, and he lent his voice to the 2020 movie Trolls World Tour.

Clinton attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction earlier this week where he took a snap with the band's drummer Flea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWj2j_0ewj9tJ700
Hard worker: Clinton (pictured 1970) has released 10 solo albums, even more collaborative works and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltLP9_0ewj9tJ700
Honoring other music stars: Clinton attended the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction earlier this week

As for Murphy, Clinton wouldn't be the first real person whose shoes he's stepped into for a role.

The Saturday Night Live alum played Rudy Ray Moore in the 2019 film Dolemite Is My Name about the blaxploitation star. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his work.

Murphy has a number of other projects coming out soon as well including You People starring Jonah Hill and Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Beverly Hills Cop 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KATev_0ewj9tJ700
More on the way: Murphy has a number of other projects coming out soon as well including You People starring Jonah Hill and Julia-Louis Dreyfus

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

327K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
