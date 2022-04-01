ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Minnesota Community Foundation Opens Two Funding Rounds

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Community Foundation is opening funding rounds for two grants aimed to help youth and rural communities. The Thomas A. Ritsche Youth Fund Grant rewards organizations that are putting a dent in...

knsiradio.com

The Associated Press

United Health Foundation Invests in Indiana Nonprofit to Expand Access to Comprehensive Health Care for Rural and Low-Income Communities

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to HealthNet Inc., a nonprofit health care provider serving Indiana, to expand access to primary and behavioral health care in Morgan and Monroe counties in Indiana, as well as high-poverty areas in Indianapolis.
CHARITIES
JC Post

Two foundations will support a community college grant application

Two local foundations will provide financial support if Cloud County Community College is obtain a grant for their nursing program. Tracy Geisler, Executive Director of the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation said that organization and the R2 B4 Bramlage Family Foundation will combine to match $15,000 if the college receives the grant. "We will partner together to make sure they get that matching grant."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Herald-Tribune

Manatee Community Foundation awards $10,000 grant to Conservation Foundation

OSPREY — The Manatee Community Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast in support of its Next Gen Conservation Program. The grant was made possible through the Bishop-Parker Foundations Fund and will extend the Conservation Foundation’s commitment to youth education through discovery, nature-based activities, and citizen-science.
SARASOTA, FL
Lite 98.7

The Community Foundation Creates Relief Fund for Ukrainian Refugees

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties has established a community-wide fund in response to the military conflict in Ukraine. The fund was started with $50,000 from the Ronald and Sheila Cuccaro Family Fund of the Community Foundation. The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will direct all contributions to Utica’s...
ONEIDA, NY
Atlanta News

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Issues Call for Research Proposals – Total Value of $4.3 Million

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) announced today it is seeking research proposals as part of its 43 Challenge program, a national awareness and funding initiative aimed at making radical progress in pediatric cancer research. In recognition of the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day, NPCF is offering the $4.3 million research grant program – set to open on April 3 (4/3) – to medical, science, technology and corporate innovators and thought leaders with novel ideas to make progress in the fight against cancer among children. The best ideas will be selected and funded, ranging from $1 million to $4.3 million grants, in the name of improving the lives of children diagnosed with cancer.
