Central Minnesota Community Foundation Opens Two Funding Rounds

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) announced today it is seeking research proposals as part of its 43 Challenge program, a national awareness and funding initiative aimed at making radical progress in pediatric cancer research. In recognition of the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day, NPCF is offering the $4.3 million research grant program – set to open on April 3 (4/3) – to medical, science, technology and corporate innovators and thought leaders with novel ideas to make progress in the fight against cancer among children. The best ideas will be selected and funded, ranging from $1 million to $4.3 million grants, in the name of improving the lives of children diagnosed with cancer.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO