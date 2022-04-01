ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Student charged following threatening message at Laurens Co. school

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOkMa_0ewj8UTH00

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A eighth-grade student from Gray Court-Owings School is being charged after posting a threatening message related to the school.

According to Laurens County School District 55, shortly after noon Friday the student used Snapchat to post the message. The administration and the school resource officer were immediately notified and safety protocol was followed to isolate the student and ensure the safety of others.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested the student, district officials said. The student is being charged for the offense.

The district said no weapons were found on campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray Court, SC
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Government
Laurens County, SC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Laurens Co#Gray Court Owings School#Laurens County School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

12-year-old student shot, killed by another student at SC middle school, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A 12-year-old student was shot and killed Thursday by another 12-year-old student inside their South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter was found hiding under a deck at a home not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville about an hour after the shooting and was still armed, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy