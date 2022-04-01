Knicks' Miles McBride: Likely available Saturday

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
As a 7-1, 300 pound machine, Shaquille O'Neal didn't often see the wrong side of a poster. But back in the 90s, O'Neal nearly experienced it first-hand during a game against Michael Jordan and the Bulls, when Shaq was issued a flagrant for a hard foul on the NBA superstar.
Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to receive a much-needed boost on Friday for a crucial matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. Per Shams, Anthony Davis is set to return from an 18-game absence due to a foot injury. LeBron James, who is dealing with an ankle problem, is also...
Baskin & Phelps were joined by former Cleveland Cavalier great Brad Daugherty! They talked about the Cavs current struggles, Darius Garland’s leadership, the NBA play-in tournament, and the comparisons between his Cavs teams and the present day Cavs.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers guard Lester Quinones has declared for the NBA Draft, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. The junior averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds this season for the U of M — finishing the year with a 39 percent 3-point percentage. The Brentwood, NY native put up a career high 22 points in […]
ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant earned a new scoring record, though it was Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks who celebrated with a postgame toast. Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Hawks overcame Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night […]
The post Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Carter will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against the Clippers. Carter's Friday projection includes 10.0...
LOS ANGELES — Beating the Pelicans Friday night at home is as must-win as it gets for the Lakers if they want to make the play-in this year, and their best players are in for the game. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both will play. Both are coming off...
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will start Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Toppin comes off the bench when the Knicks are at full strength, but they won't be on Saturday. Julius Randle was ruled out Friday due to a sore right quadricep tendon, and head coach Tom Thibodeau says the 2021 All-Star is likely to miss the rest of the season as well. As such, Toppin will slide into the vacated starting spot.
With the Wizards set to face the Mavericks on Friday night for the first time since the trade deadline, Tim Cato and Josh Robbins of The Athletic reassessed the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a protected 2022 second-round pick to Washington in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way...
Dinwiddie had eight points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 135-103 loss to the Wizards. Dinwiddie returned from a one-game absence during Friday's matchup, but he was less effective than usual during the blowout loss to Washington. He had scored in double figures in each of his 16 appearances leading up to Friday's game, and he'll attempt to bounce back Sunday against the Bucks.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee.
Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
Comments / 0