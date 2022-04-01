ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Miles McBride: Likely available Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

McBride is probable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
Quentin Grimes
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
WREG

Report: Memphis Tigers’ Lester Quinones declares for NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers guard Lester Quinones has declared for the NBA Draft, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony. The junior averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds this season for the U of M — finishing the year with a 39 percent 3-point percentage. The Brentwood, NY native put up a career high 22 points in […]
NBA
#Cavaliers
TheAtlantaVoice

Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant earned a new scoring record, though it was Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks who celebrated with a postgame toast. Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Hawks overcame Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night […] The post Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Carter will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against the Clippers. Carter's Friday projection includes 10.0...
NBA
numberfire.com

Obi Toppin starting for Knicks Saturday in place of injured Julius Randle

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will start Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Toppin comes off the bench when the Knicks are at full strength, but they won't be on Saturday. Julius Randle was ruled out Friday due to a sore right quadricep tendon, and head coach Tom Thibodeau says the 2021 All-Star is likely to miss the rest of the season as well. As such, Toppin will slide into the vacated starting spot.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores eight in return

Dinwiddie had eight points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 135-103 loss to the Wizards. Dinwiddie returned from a one-game absence during Friday's matchup, but he was less effective than usual during the blowout loss to Washington. He had scored in double figures in each of his 16 appearances leading up to Friday's game, and he'll attempt to bounce back Sunday against the Bucks.
NBA
The Associated Press

White Sox RHP Lynn leaves spring game with knee issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL

