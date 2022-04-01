Knicks' Miles McBride: Likely available Saturday

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will start Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Toppin comes off the bench when the Knicks are at full strength, but they won't be on Saturday. Julius Randle was ruled out Friday due to a sore right quadricep tendon, and head coach Tom Thibodeau says the 2021 All-Star is likely to miss the rest of the season as well. As such, Toppin will slide into the vacated starting spot.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO