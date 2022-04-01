ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American unemployment rate reaches a new pandemic low

By CNN
 1 day ago
CNN — America’s labor market is roaring back, adding another 431,000 jobs in March and bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Even though the job gains were lower than economists expected, they still produced a strong first quarter for the US labor market with an average monthly gain of more than half a million jobs. March was the 15th consecutive month of robust job gains.

The economy is now just 1.6 million jobs — or 1% — short of where it was in February 2020, according to the BLS. The country is on pace to bounce back from the pandemic recession almost eight years faster than it took to recover from the Great Recession.

Several labor market measures are already close to their pre-Covid levels, the BLS said Friday. That includes the total number of unemployed people, which fell to 6 million in March, as well as the number of permanent job losers, which declined to 1.4 million.

The labor force participation rate, which was a sore point for economists for much of the recovery, also increased slightly to 62.4%. While that’s still a whole percentage point below the February 2020 level, it has increased consistently over the past months.

As workers return to their offices, the number of people working remotely because of the pandemic also declined, falling to 10% in March from 13% in February.

#United States#Labor Force#American#Cnn#Bls#Pre Covid#Cable News Network Inc
