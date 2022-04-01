ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Straily
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Roster moves bring Diamondbacks pitching staff into focus

The Diamondbacks made a pair of roster moves on Saturday afternoon that brought into sharper focus — if not finalized — the composition of their Opening Day pitching staff. By sending out right-hander Taylor Widener and left-hander Tyler Gilbert, the Diamondbacks brought the number of pitchers in camp down to 15. Should they go...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This marked the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those coming against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Cactus League
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
ESPN

Marlins name Sandy Alcantara opening day starter vs SF

JUPITER, Fla. --  Sandy Alcantara will make the third opening day start Friday when the Miami Marlins open the season at San Francisco, manager Don Mattingly said. Alcantara, 26, becomes the third Marlins pitcher to start three consecutive opening days, joining Josh Johnson and Josh Beckett. A lack of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent to Triple-A

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. Widener recorded a 4.35 ERA in 70.1 innings as a swingman last season, but his FIP came in at 5.56 thanks in part to an 11.6 percent walk rate. He'll be an option when the Diamondbacks need more pitching depth but will have to make his case for playing time at the Triple-A level for now.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Flashing spring power

Garcia hit his fifth homer in 15 spring training at-bats Friday to aid in his battle for the backup catcher job, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Garcia is battling Andrew Knapp for the backup job. Whoever wins the role will be treated strictly as a backup to Tyler Stephenson.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: In good form

Santana has gone 10-for-26 with two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored through nine Cactus League games. Santana's always been a bit questionable from a batting average standpoint -- he's only hit at or above .260 in three of his 12 major-league campaigns. He's usually more solid with plate discipline, but he faltered there in 2021 as well with career-low marks in walk rate (13.2 percent) and on-base percentage (.319) in 158 games. He added 19 home runs, 69 RBI, 66 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. He'll turn 36 a day after Opening Day, so it's tough to bet on a bounce-back campaign here. If Santana declines further, Hunter Dozier, Ryan O'Hearn or prospect Nick Pratto could get a longer look at first base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy