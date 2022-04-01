ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Greta Thunberg releasing a new book on climate change this year

By The Associated Press
wtxl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate activist Greta Thunberg has compiled a handbook for tackling the world’s interconnected environmental crises, with contributions from leading scientists and writers. Publisher Penguin Random House says “The Climate Book”...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsTimes

‘I Am Greta’ Director Nathan Grossman Takes Two New Climate-Focused Projects to CPH:DOX’s Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

The documentary feature, with the working title “Amazonia,” follows a series of expeditions into the Amazon led by Sydney Possuelo, considered the leading authority on Brazil’s remaining isolated indigenous peoples. Grossman has been granted exclusive access to more than 100 hours of footage, which spans over a decade from the mid-‘90s and includes the first encounter with an uncontacted indigenous group.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Allen Lane
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Amitav Ghosh
Upworthy

Melinda French Gates says billionaires can afford to give away half their wealth without changing their life

Melinda French Gates has an important message for her fellow billionaires: You can—and should—donate half your wealth. In an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the 57-year-old spoke to host Gayle King about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. It was French Gates' first TV interview since her widely publicized divorce from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, which became official last August. In addition to addressing rumors of her ex-husband's infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during the interview, she also discussed a comment she made in her first individual Giving Pledge letter, which calls on billionaires to commit the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#First Book#Penguin Random House#World Health Organization#Penguin Press
Salon

A new civil war? Maybe so — but it won't look anything like the first one

Almost every day offers more evidence of how American fascism is becoming a reality. We now know for certain that Donald Trump and his coup cabal attempted to overthrow American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. The coup continues as Republicans and their agents are attacking America's multiracial democracy in dozens of states, seeking to make it impossible for Black and brown Americans and other Democratic Party constituents to have their votes counted fairly.
U.S. POLITICS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Thunberging

You might be dating around, and you might be looking for someone that you not only connect with but someone that also shares your love for the environment. However, you might be having a difficult time finding someone like that. So, what do you do if you want to connect with another individual on a personal level that shares your love for the environment? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Wild Hunt

New report on climate change

TWH – In February 2022, a Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. Summary for Policy Makers.”. The IPCC’s reports drive international climate change negotiations. That 37-page report summarizes a 3,676-page report. The authors...
ENVIRONMENT
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
KGO

Power of climate change on display in new photo exhibit

A man submerged up to his chin in brown, murky floodwaters and a group of miners covered head to toe in black soot -- these are a few of the images featured at a new climate-inspired photography exhibit at the Kennedy Center called Coal + Ice, which opened on March 15.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BGR.com

NASA’s new climate change GIF made the internet go crazy

NASA has released an updated visual showcasing the temperature changes from 1880 to 2021. The climate change GIF took off on Reddit, garnering over 48,000 upvotes on one of its many subreddits. The GIF was pulled from a video that NASA shared on March 15, 2022. In the video, NASA showcases how global temperatures have warmed due to human activities as time progresses.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Asian American mothers confront multiple crises of pandemic, anti-Asian hate and caregiving

In memory of the Atlanta massage spas shootings on March 16, 2021, that killed eight people, including six Asian women, communities around the country gathered a year later to mourn and demand responses to violence against Asian Americans, especially women who work in service industries. In addition to being exposed to risks at their workplaces, Asian American women who care for children and elders are especially vulnerable to anti-Asian violence. As sociologists and scholars of gender, race, immigration and Asian American studies, we focus on the particular challenges facing Asian American mothers. Though they face challenges similar to those faced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy