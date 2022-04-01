Greta Thunberg releasing a new book on climate change this year

You might be dating around, and you might be looking for someone that you not only connect with but someone that also shares your love for the environment. However, you might be having a difficult time finding someone like that. So, what do you do if you want to connect with another individual on a personal level that shares your love for the environment? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

18 DAYS AGO