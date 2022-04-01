ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Drives in two Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Thursday's 4-4 tie versus the Pirates. Santander has gone 4-for-19 with four RBI, a home run...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Phillies 5: Yanks leave bats in Tampa, lose in Clearwater

A combined eight Phillies pitchers held the Yankees to only four hits today as New York went down, 5-3, in Clearwater this afternoon. With a lineup almost entirely devoid of starters, most Yankees hopefuls were unable to produce and didn’t do much to improve their chances of heading north next week with the big squad. Frankly, the biggest positive that can be taken from today’s tilt is that it didn’t count in the standings.
MLB
NBC Sports

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Luzardo: Wraps up impressive spring

Luzardo gave up one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three. Jose Altuve took him deep to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but after that Luzardo shut down a Houston lineup that mostly featured Opening Day starters. It was the young southpaw's first run allowed this spring, and he heads into the regular season having posted a 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. Luzardo is now on to his third organization since being drafted in 2016, but he might finally be ready to deliver on the promise he showed in the minors.
MLB
Wbaltv.com

Orioles, Mancini avoid arbitration with $7.5M deal

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Trey Mancini have agreed on a $7.5 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration that includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season. Mancini, 30, missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer that March. He...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing left field Friday

Meadows (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. Meadows missed a few days of Grapefruit League action with the oblique injury, but he served as the designated hitter in Thursday's contest and has been cleared to play the outfield Friday. Manager Kevin Cash declared it a minor injury, and the 26-year-old's quick return backs up that claim. Barring a setback, Meadows should be ready to go for Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Leaves start with knee discomfort

Lynn was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks early with right knee discomfort. Lynn left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, ending the outing having surrendered four earned runs (seven total) on seven hits while striking out four and walking one. With less than a week until Opening Day, Lynn's injury could prove to delay his debut for the 2022 campaign. More information on the injury will likely be provided Sunday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Adam threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over Boston. "(He) continues to impress," manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. "The fastball, but obviously the off-speed pitches that he's just gaining a lot of confidence with." Adam is making a strong case to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB

