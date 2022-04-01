Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play Saturday

When the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder met on Wednesday, the game was much more than your ordinary regular-season game in March. For more than one reason, too. The contest served as a homecoming for Hawks guard Trae Young, who grew up in Norman. He attended Norman High School before playing one season at the University of Oklahoma. He was even a huge fan of the Thunder and looked up to Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO