ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Won't play Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Noel (foot) has been ruled out for...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

2022-03-31 06:13:38 GMT+00:00 - Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nerlens Noel
TheAtlantaVoice

Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Durant earned a new scoring record, though it was Danilo Gallinari and the Atlanta Hawks who celebrated with a postgame toast. Trae Young scored 36 points, including nine in the final minute, and the streaking Hawks overcame Durant’s career-high 55 points to hold off the Brooklyn Nets 122-115 on Saturday night […] The post Streaking Hawks survive Durant’s 55, hold off Nets 122-115 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Resting Sunday

Booker is resting Sunday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder will all rest for the game against the tanking Thunder. In their absences, more minutes should be available for Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson, Torrey Craig and JaVale McGee.
NBA
Reuters

Remember me? Kristaps Porzingis helps Wizards slam Mavericks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists against his former team, and the Washington Wizards cruised to a 135-103 rout of the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Caldwell-Pope, who shot 6-of-11 from 3-point range, set the tone for the night...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

High school teammates Trae Young, Lindy Waters react to first NBA matchup

When the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder met on Wednesday, the game was much more than your ordinary regular-season game in March. For more than one reason, too. The contest served as a homecoming for Hawks guard Trae Young, who grew up in Norman. He attended Norman High School before playing one season at the University of Oklahoma. He was even a huge fan of the Thunder and looked up to Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy