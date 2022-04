Nobody impacted the game quite like Bellefonte’s Blair Eckley-Jones did this past basketball season. The Raiders’ go-to player in crunch time made plays happen at both ends of the floor. The senior was instrumental in leading the Raiders to their second ever district title appearance, ended the season with nearly 20 points per game. Eckley-Jones tallied a total of 280 points and shot 58% from the field.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO