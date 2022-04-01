ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Resources by Reviewed: April 1

By Ashley Dean, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Friends, I am once again writing to you from the depths of a rabbit hole.

This week, it's colored glassware. I already have four teal-ish water glasses, but it only took the briefest glance at this roundup of nice colored glassware to convince me I need to go much, much further with this. There's a pretty textured set from West Elm for $48 in there that I'm pretty sure I've seen at a fancy brunch spot. Now my kitchen can be the fancy brunch spot.

What my kitchen really needs though, if I'm being honest, is a compost bin . We'll see where this shopping journey takes me. And I hope you, too, find what you need — and maybe even what you want.

— Ashley Dean, Newsletter Editor

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Resources by Reviewed: April 1

Comments / 0

USA TODAY
USA TODAY

430K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Related
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

12 Best Things to Buy from Pottery Barn’s Epic Spring Warehouse Sale

No matter how you identify your decor style, Pottery Barn has proven itself a tried-and-true source for furniture and home accessories that anyone can get behind. We love the retailer because they consistently put out products with a luxury look and feel, all while maintaining reasonable price points — and right now, the fan-favorite retailer is having a can’t-miss sale on some of their best-selling furniture, bedding, decor, and more. From now through Mar. 30, the retailer is hosting a Spring Warehouse Event, where you can score up to 60 percent off home essentials for every style. Here are 12 of our favorite finds from the sale to get you started.
SHOPPING
BobVila

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Right Now

With the first day of spring just a few weeks away (March 20, to be exact), it’s the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading your outdoor living space. According to Google Trends, searches for patio furniture start spiking the first week of March as people begin to shop for sectionals, dining sets, and umbrellas for their backyard oasis.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
thespruce.com

38 Ideas for Laundry Rooms with Stacked Washer Dryers

No matter what size laundry room you are working with, a set of stacked washer dryers that maximizes vertical space and frees up floor space will help you to turn a small laundry closet into a high-functioning laundry station, optimize space in a small laundry room, or leave extra space in a spacious laundry room for extras like an ironing station, a laundry folding table, plenty of storage, or decor elements that will elevate the utilitarian room. Check out these cleverly designed laundry rooms in a range of sizes and styles that might inspire you to incorporate stacked washer dryers in your laundry room layout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WSOC Charlotte

Have Ikea furniture? The retailer will pay you for it

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced Thursday it was expanding a program that allows customers to sell its furniture back to the company. On its website, Ikea announced 37 stores will be participating in the “Buy Back & Resell” program. The stores are across the country and include locations in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Memphis, Pittsburgh and San Diego. The company said it is in the process of adding additional stores in cities like Orlando, Jacksonville, and Columbus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
BGR.com

This best-selling weighted blanket was $80, but today it’s only $40

The best weighted blankets are incredibly popular because they help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Right now, Amazon is running a big sale that slashes the #1 best-selling option to the lowest price we’ve seen. The YnM weighted blanket lineup is beloved by Amazon shoppers, and today, prices start at just $39.80.
RETAIL
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
Bismarck Tribune

Ask Brad: Best Time to Buy Patio Furniture?

March is here — and you know what that means! For those of us who just endured months of cold winter weather, it’s time to hang up the parkas and dust off the patio furniture. To get us all prepared for patio chair lounging in the sun, we’ve put together some tips on finding the best patio furniture deals for your budget and also rounded up a few of our favorite deals for you to shop.
HOME & GARDEN
Creative Bloq

The best Herman Miller Aeron prices for March 2022

On this page you will find the best Herman Miller Aeron prices available, wherever you are in the world. The Aeron is one of Herman Miller's finest office chairs, and as such demand is high on the stylish yet ergonomic seat. Herman Miller has been making furniture for over 100...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy