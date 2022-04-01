Friends, I am once again writing to you from the depths of a rabbit hole.

This week, it's colored glassware. I already have four teal-ish water glasses, but it only took the briefest glance at this roundup of nice colored glassware to convince me I need to go much, much further with this. There's a pretty textured set from West Elm for $48 in there that I'm pretty sure I've seen at a fancy brunch spot. Now my kitchen can be the fancy brunch spot.

What my kitchen really needs though, if I'm being honest, is a compost bin . We'll see where this shopping journey takes me. And I hope you, too, find what you need — and maybe even what you want.

— Ashley Dean, Newsletter Editor

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Resources by Reviewed: April 1