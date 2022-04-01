ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Solo arrested for DWI with kids in car in NC

By Jeff Reeves
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Retired U.S. soccer goalie Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem on charges including driving while impaired, court documents say.

Solo, whose real name is Hope Amelia Stevens, had her two children in the car with her when she was arrested in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem, the documents say.

She was unconscious while at the wheel for more than an hour, according to a magistrate’s order. She also refused to get out of the vehicle.

Solo, who lives outside Winston-Salem, was charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

On Friday, a statement was posted to her Twitter account saying:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

This story will be updated.

Jeb Stuart
1d ago

Wow, the apologist sympathizers here are quite humorous. "If she is guilty," "If she was really unconscious for an hour," "She needs help, counseling, etc., etc." Where was ALL this sympathy during Jussie Smollett's cries for help and understanding? Such hypocrisy from YOU people 😒.

