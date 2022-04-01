ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henson Robinson Zoo To Open For Season Saturday

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 1 day ago

Some new animals will be on display when Henson Robinson Zoo opens for the season Saturday. Among the...

www.wmay.com

WLKY.com

'Wild Lights' at Louisville Zoo pushes back opening date to Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The magical lantern festival that illuminates the Louisville Zoo returns this Saturday. "Wild Lights" was slated to begin Friday, but it was pushed back due to project severe weather. (Watch the 2021 display in the player above) It's considered one of the largest lantern festivals in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo opening for season on April 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend will open for the season on Friday, April 1. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The season ends Oct. 31. During the summer, June 1 to Aug. 31, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo announces opening of orangutan indoor viewing habitat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new viewing habitat has opened at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The Zoo announced the opening of the Ken Cooke and Jerry Borin Orangutan Indoor Habitat. Guests will have the opportunity to observe orangutans, Sulango, Dumplin, and Khali, all year long at the new...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hummers time arrival to follow flowering of native plants

The birds and the bees are up to their springtime antics, bringing meanings more important than mere beauty to the garden. Clovers, dandelion, henbit, lyre-leaf salvias and other little meadow wildflowers in neighbors’ lawns are dripping with pollinators and their predators, all eager for spring feasts. Here’s hoping as many folks as possible will get on the “flower lawn” bandwagon and leave a few patches here and there as they start mowing for the season.
GARDENING
WOOD

Opening Day at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially opening day at John Ball Zoo! The animals are excited to welcome guest back to the zoo and there are some new friends that they cannot wait to introduce you to, including baby Cotton-top tamarins. There is plenty more fun in their line-up for this season including a new exhibit all about conservation. Washed Ashore is a brand new lager-than-life exhibit that features beautiful sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches. Plus guest can look forward to a couple new animals that will soon be calling John Ball Zoo home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

It’s Baby Boom Season at the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens are excited to announce a new batch of adorable baby animals that are expected to arrive this spring. According to the City of El Paso, "The El Paso Zoo’s animal healthcare team confirmed the female pronghorn fawns, the jaguar, the Mexican Wolf, Przewalski’s Horse, and the Orangutan are all pregnant. “The first priority of any zoo is the protection of these endangered species, but the second priority is the breeding and propagation of these species to ensure that future generations of guests have the same opportunity to see and appreciate these amazing animals,” said El Paso Zoo Director, Joe Montisano.
EL PASO, TX
Post Register

Idaho Falls Zoo will open April 13

Idaho Falls Zoo will open its 2022 season at 9:30 a.m. April 13. The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including holidays, a zoo news release said. The zoo, which has more than 330 animals representing 130 species from all around the globe, has a few new attractions this year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WOWT

Omaha zoo to host open interviews

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting open interviews this week. Open interviews will be hosted this Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Zoo’s Durham’s TreeTops Restaurant. Anyone wishing to attend the open interviews should apply online prior to arriving.
OMAHA, NE
22 WSBT

Silver Beach Carousel to open Saturday

Volunteers are now needed to help keep a summer tradition up and running. The Silver Beach Carousel is set to reopen this upcoming weekend. Initially it will be open only on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning March 26. Once summer nears, more dates will be added based on the...
