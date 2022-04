Led by a good effort on the mount from Lethon Fitch and Jeremy Larson, the Onalaska baseball team handled Winlock at home Thursday, 12-2, in six innings. Fitch and Larson were solid on the bump, with Fitch going four innings and striking out eight with two earned runs, and Larson checking in the fifth inning and striking out four in two innings of work.

ONALASKA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO