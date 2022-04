Consumer interest in buy now, pay later (BNPL) options is growing at breakneck speed, creating a massive opportunity for market entrants to gain a foothold. Banks that respond to this consumer interest will be entering a market that already appeals to more than half of United States consumers, as 52% say they are interested in using BNPL options, according to recent PYMNTS research. Our data reveals that usage is also rising alongside interest: 65% of the consumers who use BNPL use it more often than they did one year ago.

MARKETS ・ 21 DAYS AGO