ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Why Ramadan is called Ramadan: 6 questions answered

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBlzL_0ewj4vgG00
A file photo of a girl picking up a cupcake as she breaks fast at King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles, California during Ramadan. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Mohammad Hassan Khalil, Michigan State University

Editor’s note: Mohammad Hassan Khalil, professor of religious studies and director of the Muslim Studies Program at Michigan State University, answers six questions about the significance of the Muslim month of fasting.

1. Why is Ramadan called Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the new crescent moon is, or should be, visible.

The Arabic term Ramadan connotes intense heat. It seems that in pre-Islamic Arabia, Ramadan was the name of a scorching hot summer month. In the Islamic calendar, however, the timing of Ramadan varies from year to year. This year Ramadan begins in the evening of either April 1 or 2. An Islamic year is roughly 11 days shorter than a Gregorian year.

2. What is the significance of Ramadan?

Ramadan is a period of fasting and spiritual growth, and is one of the five “pillars of Islam.” The others being the declaration of faith, daily prayer, alms-giving, and the pilgrimage to Mecca. Able-bodied Muslims are expected to abstain from eating, drinking and sexual relations from dawn to sunset each day of the month. Many practicing Muslims also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Qur’an. The prevailing belief among Muslims is that it was in the final 10 nights of Ramadan that the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

3. What is the connection between soul and body that the observance of Ramadan seeks to explain?

The Qur’an states that fasting was prescribed for believers so that they may be conscious of God. By abstaining from things that people tend to take for granted (such as water), it is believed, one may be moved to reflect on the purpose of life and grow closer to the creator and sustainer of all existence. As such, engaging in wrongdoing effectively undermines the fast. Many Muslims also maintain that fasting allows them to get a feeling of poverty, and this may foster feelings of empathy.

4. Can Muslims skip fasting under certain conditions? If so, do they make up missed days?

All those who are physically limited (for example, because of an illness or old age) are exempt from the obligation to fast; the same is true for anyone who is traveling. Those who are able to do so are expected to make up the missed days at a later time. One could potentially make up all of the missed days in the month immediately following Ramadan, the month of Shawwal. Those unable to fast at all (if they are financially able) are expected to provide meals to the needy as an alternative course of action.

5. What is the significance of 29 or 30 days of fasting?

By fasting over an extended period of time, practicing Muslims aim to foster certain attitudes and values that they would be able to cultivate over the course of an entire year. Ramadan is often likened to a spiritual training camp.

Besides experiencing feelings of hunger and thirst, believers often have to deal with fatigue because of late-night prayers and predawn meals. This is especially true during the final 10 nights of the month. In addition to being the period in which the Qur’an was believed to have been first revealed, this is a time when divine rewards are believed to be multiplied. Many Muslims will offer additional prayers during this period.

6. Do Muslims celebrate the completion of Ramadan?

The end of Ramadan marks the beginning of one of two major Islamic holidays Eid al-Fitr, the “festival of the breaking of the fast.” On this day, many Muslims attend a religious service, visit relatives and friends, and exchange gifts.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on May 22, 2017

Mohammad Hassan Khalil, Professor of Religious Studies and Director of the Muslim Studies Program, Michigan State University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
Lockhaven Express

Finding Faith: Some things are worth fighting for

The last several weeks the news has been almost completely dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have been moved by the stories of Ukrainian citizens from all walks of life taking up arms to defend their country. These stories illustrate an important biblical truth that some things are...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Austin 360

In Ramadan, we feed our community with acts of goodness

This divine imperative from the Quran still echoes centuries after it was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him). It links the Abrahamic tradition from the lines of Ishmael and Isaac with the call to good works to truly express gratitude. Are we up to the call as Austinites...
AUSTIN, TX
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Church court REFUSES bid by Jesus College Cambridge to remove memorial to 17th century benefactor Tobias Rustat over slave trade links as judges say it's a reminder of 'the imperfection of human beings' and 'none of us is free from sin'

A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fasting#Islamic#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Community of Faith: A daily prayer for Lent and beyond

Lent is a perfect time to reassess our prayer life. Five Hundred years ago, when St. Ignatius gave us his Spiritual Exercises, he said to his followers and continues to say to us today that if we do anything or take anything away from the exercises, let it be the Daily Examen, a simple but life changing prayer. It is a prayer that is accessible to all, whether you have experienced the Spiritual Exercises or not, no matter your particular spirituality or denomination.
RELIGION
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy