Chavo Guerrero Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor, Final Lineup For Tonight

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans. As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen. He wrote, “I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises. #Windham6”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO