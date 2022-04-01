ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chavo Guerrero Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor, Final Lineup For Tonight

By PWMania.com Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan has a big night ahead of him as he presents his first ROH show – Supercard of Honor XV. Tonight’s event will be headlined by Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion. Khan has announced that Bandido has hired Chavo...

