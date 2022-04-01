ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

Two Men Arrested for Reporting Fake Delmar Fire

By John McIntyre
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gB4ME_0ewj4Ja000

DELMAR – Bethlehem police arrested two men for making emergency calls claiming there was a working structure fire at a Delmar home to harass people living at the residence.

On Sunday, March 20, the Bethlehem Police Department Telecommunications Center received a call to its non-emergency number by a male caller reporting a fully involved and active fire at his residence. The caller then abruptly hung up.

The center dispatched fire departments and police to the residence. Upon arrival, Sgt Michael Whiteley and Slingerlands Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Tice found no signs of a fire or anyone at the residence. The two contacted a neighbor and secured the cell phone number of the homeowner and contacted him. He said he was out to dinner with his family and only the family dog was in the home.

With permission from the homeowner, Tice entered and searched the home for signs of fire, then canceled the other responding departments.

Bethlehem detectives identified the general location of the original call in the City of Albany by using technology that identifies an IP address of the source call. They used an emergency disclosure request to determine the address of where the call originated.

“It is a long investigative process that requires many warrants to determine exactly where the call came from,” Bethlehem police Cmdr.James Rexford said.

Detectives contacted the resident at the Albany location and identified two persons of interest.

Officers interviewed one of those suspects, Dylan Lafave, of Greenville, at his residence on March 23. According to reports, Lafave denied making the phone call, but stated he was with Ryan Albright, 24, of Altamont, and another person at the Albany address (when the call was made?)

After investigating further, Police filed an arrest warrant for Lefave and Albright.

Both turned themselves in at the Bethlehem police station.
Lafave stands charged with falsely reporting a fire, explosion or hazard, a felony, and criminal impersonation by the internet, a misdemeanor.

Albright was charged with conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

Both were arraigned by Town Justice Andrew Kirby and released. Albright is scheduled back in court on April 6 and Lefave is scheduled to appear on May 17.

This is not the only recent case of what is known as “SWATTing” in Bethlehem. The term is used to describe when someone calls to report a fraudulent incident that prompts an emergency response to a location to cause distress to those at that location.

“This is the second call like this in the past month,” Rexford said. “But this is the first one that has resulted in an arrest. The other one is still under investigation.”

The other incident took place at a Selkirk residence in March where a caller reported a person was in danger and needed help. Police responded and found the residents of the home in no distress, Rexford said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, NY
Delmar, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rexford, NY
City
Greenville, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Albany#Structure Fire#Cmdr
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WHEC TV-10

Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
GATES, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy