Freshen Up Friday : The ways to treat Melasma with Christen Michel

If there's anything more annoying than acne and breakouts, it's the stubborn dark spots they leave behind on my face and body. And if you're also someone who deals with hyperpigmentation—whether it's from skin inflammation, cystic acne, the sun, or hormones—then you probably know just how common—and frustrating—skin discoloration can be to cover up and/or treat. So to help you out (and let's be honest, to help myself out), I turned to the experts for the best advice on how to get rid of dark spots on your skin, based on every type and cause. Keep reading for everything you really, truly need to know.

SKIN CARE ・ 19 DAYS AGO