ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Nicolas Batum (ankle) taking seat Friday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers have ruled out Batum, Paul George (injury maintenance),...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash drops truth bombs on Nets’ Ben Simmons situation

The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a playoff run without one of its primary stars. Although Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be ready, Ben Simmons won’t be. Although trading James Harden seemed to be the Nets’ only real choice, trading for Simmons proved to be costly. Durant, in an MVP-caliber season, will likely be heading home early because of the team’s inability to remain high in the standings.
NBA
The Spun

Doc Rivers’ Comment About James Harden Is Making Headlines

The Philadelphia 76ers were stunned by the Detroit Pistons last night, losing 102-94. After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers appeared to call out star guard James Harden. Speaking to the media after the game, Rivers was asked to talk about the bench team’s struggles during the game. But...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Coffey
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Terance Mann
Person
Paul George
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Steven Adams (calf) doubtful for Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (calf) is doubtful to play on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies are listing Adams, Desmond Bane (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), and Tyus Jones (hand) as doubtful for Friday's contest. That should open up a plethora of opportunities up front for Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson. Santi Aldama could wind up drawing the start at center in place of Adams.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (knee) starting on Friday, Trevor Ariza coming off the bench

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. James is active on Friday and will start with Trevor Ariza returning to the bench. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New Orleans. James' Friday projection includes 25.2...
NBA
numberfire.com

Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) doubtful for Friday's contest against Suns

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Jackson is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' forward was listed as doubtful for thigh injury management reasons. Expect Kyle Anderson to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks
CBS LA

Jackson scores 34, but Bulls rally past Clippers 135-130 in OT

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-130 in overtime Thursday night. DeRozan finished two points shy of his career high. The five-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter, though he missed the go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds of regulation after making the first two attempts to tie it. He then scored 10 in overtime, helping the Bulls come away with a win they sorely needed after falling behind by 16 in the third period. Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for a large portion of...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) remaining out for Magic Friday

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday versus the Toronto Raptors. Suggs hasn't played since March 13 and the Magic continue to rule him out more than 24 hours ahead of tip-off. R.J. Hampton will likely draw another start on Friday. numberFire's models currently...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Lou Williams (ankle, back) probable on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Williams (back, ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams is dealing with multiple injuries but is expected to play against Brooklyn on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 12.4 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 5.9 points, 1.3...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (knee) questionable for Clippers versus Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is questionable to play on Thursday versus the Chicago Bulls. Morris and Nicolas Batum (ankle) are both questionable on the front end of a back-to-back set. The Clippers will likely hold out one veteran on Thursday and then the other on Friday, but Paul George's return puts a damper on both of their respective values. Amir Coffey and Terance Mann should see more minutes if Morris and/or Batum are rested on Thursday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Oklahoma City's Tre Mann (hamstring) remains out on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann (hamstring) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Mann will miss his third straight game with a right hamstring strain. Expect Aaron Wiggins to play an increased offensive role against a Pistons' unit ranked 24th in defensive rating. Wiggins' current...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Oshae Brissett (back) questionable for Friday

Indiana Pacers small forward Oshae Brissett (back) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Boston Celtics. Brissett was a late scratch on Monday and he remained out Wednesday after being listed as questionable. Goga Bitadze (foot, questionable), Justin Anderson, and Jalen Smith are in line for more work if Brissett remains out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Isaiah Livers for inactive Marvin Bagley on Friday

Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers is starting in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Livers will make his first career start after Marvin Bagley was ruled inactive with a left hip strain. In a favorable spot against a Thunder unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Livers to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Khris Middleton ejected on Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton has been ejected from Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton was ejected on Thursday after being assessed a flagrant two foul. Middleton will finish Thursday's game with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in 30 minutes played.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (headache) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (headache) is available for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jackson has been upgraded to available and will play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 21.3 minutes against the Celtics. Jackson's Friday projection includes 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
NBA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (ankle) questionable Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Washington Wizards. Ntilikina missed the last two games and he will be limited on Friday even if he's available. Ntilikina is averaging 12.3 minutes and 9.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grant Williams coming off the bench for Boston on Friday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williams will move to the bench on Friday with Daniel Theis entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Williams to play 28.0 minutes against the Pacers. Williams' Friday projection includes 9.4 points,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy