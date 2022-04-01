Clippers' Nicolas Batum (ankle) taking seat Friday

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-130 in overtime Thursday night. DeRozan finished two points shy of his career high. The five-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter, though he missed the go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds of regulation after making the first two attempts to tie it. He then scored 10 in overtime, helping the Bulls come away with a win they sorely needed after falling behind by 16 in the third period. Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for a large portion of...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO