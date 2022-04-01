ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Plant it and they will come, how The Plant Truck is putting down roots for success

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. – The owner of The Plant Truck, Gina Houska, had some inspiration...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
Arnold, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Arnold, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Food Truck#The Plant Truck
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hummers time arrival to follow flowering of native plants

The birds and the bees are up to their springtime antics, bringing meanings more important than mere beauty to the garden. Clovers, dandelion, henbit, lyre-leaf salvias and other little meadow wildflowers in neighbors’ lawns are dripping with pollinators and their predators, all eager for spring feasts. Here’s hoping as many folks as possible will get on the “flower lawn” bandwagon and leave a few patches here and there as they start mowing for the season.
GARDENING
The Ledger

CHARLES REYNOLDS: Nerve plants tricky to grow

Because they’re just 3 to 6 inches tall and feature small, gaily marked leaves, nerve plants — native to Tropical America — are popular interior subjects. Available in several color combos, nerve plants (Fittonia argyroneura) have difficulty coping with dry indoor air. This inability can be mitigated by keeping plants in screened porches during mild weather and by placing indoor specimens on humidity trays, which are simply shallow containers filled with rocks and water. The nerve plants mentioned here (there are others) are actually cultivated varieties of Fittonia albivenis, distinguished by green leaves with pink, red or white veining. Small, red-tinged white flowers appear rarely on indoor plants. In addition to not handling low humidity, nerve plants are fussy regarding light intensity. Too much direct sun (as well as overly dry soil) leads to leaf curling, but insufficient light causes the foliage to lose color. Diffused sunlight or bright, indirect light is best. Keep this mat-forming, trailing plant’s soil moist but not soggy. Propagate with stem cuttings.
GARDENING
KSDK

A mother-son duo are behind two popular restaurants in St. Louis

Indo and Nippon Tei are two of St. Louis' most popular restaurants. Behind the Japanese and Thai flavors that have won major accolades- is the love between a mother and son. Anne Bognar knew Nick had a natural talent for cooking when she came home one day to find her child had just finishing making a dish from a Thai cookbook.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy