Plant it and they will come, how The Plant Truck is putting down roots for success

Because they’re just 3 to 6 inches tall and feature small, gaily marked leaves, nerve plants — native to Tropical America — are popular interior subjects. Available in several color combos, nerve plants (Fittonia argyroneura) have difficulty coping with dry indoor air. This inability can be mitigated by keeping plants in screened porches during mild weather and by placing indoor specimens on humidity trays, which are simply shallow containers filled with rocks and water. The nerve plants mentioned here (there are others) are actually cultivated varieties of Fittonia albivenis, distinguished by green leaves with pink, red or white veining. Small, red-tinged white flowers appear rarely on indoor plants. In addition to not handling low humidity, nerve plants are fussy regarding light intensity. Too much direct sun (as well as overly dry soil) leads to leaf curling, but insufficient light causes the foliage to lose color. Diffused sunlight or bright, indirect light is best. Keep this mat-forming, trailing plant’s soil moist but not soggy. Propagate with stem cuttings.

GARDENING ・ 15 DAYS AGO