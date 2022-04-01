Erosion closes all northbound lanes of US 1 in Melbourne

Erosion in Melbourne All northbound lanes of U.S. Route 1/South Harbor City Boulevard are closed in Melbourne due to erosion, city officials said Friday. (WFTV.com News Staff)

MELBOURNE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of U.S. Route 1/South Harbor City Boulevard are closed in Melbourne due to erosion, city officials said Friday.

The closure starts just south of NASA Boulevard and continues until just north of the Nissan dealership at 440 S. Harbor City Blvd.

The city said “significant erosion along the riverbank” is the reason behind the closure.

Officials said northbound traffic is using one of the southbound lanes to get through the area. Drivers are asked to use caution.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the road is closed for emergency roadwork until further notice. The department said it will continue to monitor the area and that there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

