Man Utd v Leicester: Team news

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO