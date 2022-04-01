ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd v Leicester: Team news

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay. Defender Luke Shaw...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Luke Shaw
SB Nation

Bruno Fernandes signs Manchester United contract extension

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has officially penned a new contract extension with Manchester United which will keep him in Old Trafford till 2026 with an option to extend it till 2027 - a statement from the club confirmed. The star man from Portugal joined the Red Devils during the winter of 2020 and has since been a significant figure in the premier league and at the heart of Manchester United, scoring 49 goals and providing 39 assists in 117 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uruguay#Manchester United#Xi
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Watford: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Watford come into Saturday’s match sat in the eighteenth position, three points below Everton (who have played two fewer games). Since Hodgson came in at the end of January, Watford have been more passive and defensively-focused — as we would likely expect. While they don’t take risks going forward, they do try to limit the quality of opposition shots, so Liverpool should expect to have to break them down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Watford - Klopp reaction

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "could have done better" despite completing a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League table. Diogo Jota headed the Reds ahead against struggling Watford before winning the late penalty which saw Fabinho seal a 2-0 win in Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield. Liverpool trailed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Fulham, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough win

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his tally for the season to 37 goals with a brace in Fulham's 2-0 victory at QPR. The Serbia striker set the runaway leaders on their way in the 14th minute when he slotted home from Fabio Carvalho's cutback. Having brought a number of saves from goalkeeper...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy