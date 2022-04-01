The Untold Truth Of Fish And Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Grilling with charcoal taps in to something primal. There's a ritual to the process: arranging the coals in the perfect place, watching hypnotic ripples of heat radiate from the glowing coals, and of course, the feeling of contentment as flames gently roast your meal to charred perfection. There's no denying that grilling with charcoal adds a level of depth and flavor to your food that gas grills just can't compete with. According to Wired, that's because charcoal is basically pure carbon and burns at much higher temperatures than gas grills. As your food heats up, drippings full of fats and sugars trickle down over the hot coals, sending smokey plumes of vapors back up into your food that build major flavor.

