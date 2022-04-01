Ongoing sanitary sewer overflow into Manistee Lake reported Friday

Final reports are expected to detail the number of gallons of diluted raw sewage and location of the discharge into Manistee Lake. (File photo)

MANISTEE — Rick Mohr, deputy director of Manistee Department of Public Works shared an initial sanitary sewer overflow report via email on Friday.

Mohr said Manistee’s overflow started at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. He said it was continuing to flow and that a final report would be submitted once the flow has stopped. Final reports detail the number of gallons of diluted raw sewage and location of the discharge into Manistee Lake.

It is standard for bacteria samples to be collected from Manistee Lake after an overflow event.

The overflow stems from heavy rainfall on Thursday.