Manistee, MI

Ongoing sanitary sewer overflow into Manistee Lake reported Friday

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
 1 day ago

Final reports are expected to detail the number of gallons of diluted raw sewage and location of the discharge into Manistee Lake. (File photo)

MANISTEE — Rick Mohr, deputy director of Manistee Department of Public Works shared an initial sanitary sewer overflow report via email on Friday.

Mohr said Manistee’s overflow started at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. He said it was continuing to flow and that a final report would be submitted once the flow has stopped.  Final reports detail the number of gallons of diluted raw sewage and location of the discharge into Manistee Lake.

It is standard for bacteria samples to be collected from Manistee Lake after an overflow event.

The overflow stems from heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The News Advocate
MLive

Sewage overflow reported in Jackson County township

JACKSON, MI -- Leoni Township has reported a discharge of raw wastewater. The sanitary sewer overflow happened at a manhole on Donnely Road at 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, according to F&V Operations and Resource Management. The overflow came from a lift station malfunction. Approximately 50 gallons of raw wastewater...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

No body contact advisory canceled for Woods Lake after sewer overflow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The no body contact advisory issued for Woods Lake was cancelled Monday at 11 a.m., announced the City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services. Currently, all water activities including swimming, wading, fishing, canoeing and kayaking can resume. The advisory was issued March 18 due to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
KLTV

City of Nacogdoches reports 100,000 gallons of sewer overflow

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Due to heavy rains and the storm that passed on Tuesday March 23, 2022, the City of Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant has been overwhelmed and the capacity of the collection system is at its maximum. This has resulted in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials. The environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
WLNS

Police close Upper Peninsula road after cars go into ditch

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
MUNISING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan farm accused of contaminating water sources with animal waste

MARSHALL, Mich. – A Michigan farm’s animal waste practices are threatening to overload nearby bodies of water with harmful bacteria and pathogens, according to the attorney general. Holloo Farms, a large concentrated animal feeding operation in Calhoun County, is the target of a civil action filed by Michigan...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Police save exhausted deer from Manistee Lake

MANISTEE — Four officers worked together on Wednesday to help save a buck yearling white-tailed deer that was struggling to pull himself to shore on Manistee Lake. Dillon Rosa, Manistee County animal control officer, was one of the officers who responded around 9:30 a.m. and helped to pull the yearling deer to shore.
MANISTEE, MI
Tyler Morning Telegraph

City of Tyler makes moves toward sanitary sewer capacity upgrades

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday voted to authorize the city to enter a $2.598 million contract with C&A Construction LLC for the second of four sewer system capacity projects that will rehabilitate deteriorating sewer mains. This project will include the construction of approximately 14,548 linear feet of 8-, 12-,...
TYLER, TX
WKRG News 5

Heavy rains cause sewer overflows in Prichard

UPDATE (3/21/22 1:50 p.m.) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board confirmed 4 more sewer overflows were confirmed from March 18 due to heavy rain in Prichard. The 4 include: Chin St. @ Butts St., 342,000 gallons, Three Mile Creek (was not stopped until March 19.) Patricia Ave. @ Whistler St., 43,000 gallons, Gumtree Branch […]
PRICHARD, AL
MLive

800 gallons of paint make Lake Michigan car ferry look like new

LUDINGTON, MI – After sandblasting and 800 gallons of paint, the 69-year-old S.S. Badger looks like new again. The exterior of the moving historic landmark has been restored to its original glossy black, white and red aesthetic, said Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, Inc., which owns the Badger.
LUDINGTON, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

