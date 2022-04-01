ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

World Cup 2022: Full Match Schedule Released After Today’s Draw

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M728_0ewj19wc00

The 32 teams were placed into eight different groups during Friday’s draw.

The World Cup is back this year beginning in November through the middle of December.

On Friday, a ceremony in World Cup host country Qatar took place to announce the teams in each section of the bracket.

The 32 teams were placed in eight different groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group will move onto the Round of 16, then the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final match. There will be a total of 64 matches played.

Here is the 2022 World Cup match schedule after the draw was released. The start times have been converted to Eastern Time.

Group Stage:

Monday, Nov. 21:
Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador - (11:00 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)
Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands - (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)
Group B: England vs. Iran - (8:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)
Group B: United States vs. Scotland/Wales/Ukraine (European Playoff) - (2:00 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:
Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (5:00 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)
Group C: Mexico vs. Poland - (11:00 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)
Group D: France vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates (International Playoff One) - (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)
Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia (8:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Wednesday, Nov. 23:
Group E: Spain vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica (International Playoff Two) (11:00 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)
Group E: Germany vs. Japan (8:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)
Group F: Belgium vs. Canada (2:00 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Thursday, Nov. 24:
Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)
Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)
Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana (11:00 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)
Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea (8:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Friday, Nov. 25
Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal (8:00 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)
Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)
Group B: England vs. United States (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. Iran (5:00 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 26
Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)
Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)
Group D: France vs. Denmark (11:00 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)
Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Sunday, Nov. 27
Group E: Spain vs. Germany (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)
Group E: Japan vs. New Zealand/Costa Rica (5:00 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco (8:00 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)
Group F: Croatia vs. Canada (11:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Monday, Nov. 28
Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland (11:00 a.m. EST, Stadium 974)
Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia (5:00 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)
Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)
Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana (8:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar (10:00 a.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)
Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal (10:00 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)
Group B: Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs. England (2:00 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Group B: Iran vs. United States (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Group C: Poland vs. Argentina (2:00 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)
Group D: Tunisia vs. France (10:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)
Group D: Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates vs. Denmark (10:00 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)

Thursday, Dec. 1
Group E: Japan vs. Spain (2:00 p.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)
Group E: New Zealand/Costa Rica vs. Germany (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)
Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium (10:00 a.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Group F: Canada vs. Morocco (10:00 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)

Friday, Dec. 2
Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil (2:00 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)
Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland (2:00 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)
Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal (10:00 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)
Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay (10:00 a.m. EST Al Janoub Stadium)

Round of 16:

Saturday, Dec. 3
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (2 p.m. EST, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Sunday, Dec. 4
Match 51: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)
Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (2:00 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Monday, Dec. 5
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (10 a.m. EST, Al Janoub Stadium)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (2 p.m. EST, Stadium 974)

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (10 a.m. EST Education City Stadium)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (10 a.m. EST, Education City Stadium)
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 10
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (10 a.m. EST, Al Thumama Stadium)
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (2 p.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (2 p.m. EST, Al Bayt Stadium)

Third Place Match

Saturday, Dec. 17
Third Place Match: Losers of Match 61 vs. Losers of Match 62 (10 a.m. EST, Khalifa International Stadium)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18
Final: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (10 a.m. EST, Lusail Stadium)

