NHL

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Taking on slumping Ducks

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Vejmelka will start Friday against visiting Anaheim, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Vejmelka's...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

COYOTES' CLAYTON KELLER LEAVES ARENA ON STRETCHER AFTER TERRIBLE COLLISION WITH THE BOARDS (W/VIDEO)

Some very scary moments from Wednesday night's game between the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks. With just over five minutes to go in the third period, Yotes forward Clayton Keller lost his footing while chasing the puck and went into the end boards hard and in a very awkward way. Here's video of the fall into the boards. You can find full video of the fall and aftermath at the end of this article.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL
Craig Morgan
Karel Vejmelka
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
#Coyote#Arizona Coyotes#Slumping#Ducks
KARE 11

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST PAUL, Minn. — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals...
NHL
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
ClutchPoints

Coyotes star Clayton Keller’s inspiring message to fans after scary injury

Arizona Coyotes star winger Clayton Keller went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury during Wednesday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Keller reached out to his teammates and fans via Twitter on Thursday to thank them for the support they showed him, while also revealing the conclusion we’d all already come to. Keller announced that his season would be cut short as a result of the injury, declaring he’d be back better than ever in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Anaheim Ducks
Sports
WGAU

Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres cap off RJ Night with 4-3 win over Predators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday night's game against the Nashville Predators was a night to remember for longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The first sold out Sabres crowd in over two years will also have a win to remember; Buffalo hung on to beat the Predators 4-3. Neither team had a problem finding the back of the net in the first period. An early 3-1 lead vanished and became a 3-3 tie after 20 minutes. Tage Thompson scored two of Buffalo's three goals and reached the 30-goal mark.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau not a lock to remain with Canucks after season?

Despite the resurgence of the team since his hiring, it does not look as though Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is a lock to return for a second season. In a media appearance on Sportsnet 650 radio after the trade deadline, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about Boudreau’s future, and he gave a relatively noncommittal answer, mentioning how the team will “look at” Boudreau’s contract situation after the season.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes To Hold Open Practice for Fans At Ice Den Chandler on April 6

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes will hold an open practice for Valley hockey fans at Ice Den Chandler on Wednesday, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The practice is free and open to the public. In addition, amateur hockey coaches will be able to participate in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11) return home to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening to host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5).Game time is 7:00 p.m. (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season and the second and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL

