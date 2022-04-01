Jazmine Sullivan Says Winning Grammy Would Be Nice For “Underdogs”

Click here to read the full article.

During an interview with Variety published Friday (April 1), R&B vocalist Jazmine Sullivan revealed her true feelings about this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony where she holds multiple nominations. When asked what any win would mean for her career, the Heaux Tales singer shared that the award would be good, but not a career definer.

“Not a lot of things matter with all that I’ve been through,” the singer responded when asked what winning a Grammy would mean. “I feel as if I have always gotten acclaim from people that I care about and respect. I also treasure the things that truly matter. In my older age, that means the most. Like, I’ve been able to perform with Stevie Wonder. Girl, that’s a big deal. That’s the reward. If I win, though, that would be nice. Not just for me, but for underdogs. That’s why people are rooting for me. I’ve been at this for a minute and always put my best foot forward.”

In her longstanding career, including 2022, Jazmine Sullivan has earned 15 Grammy award nominations yet has counted zero wins.

In the same interview, the 34-year-old singer shared how she came to tell the stories featured on Heaux Tales and how the project could potentially expand.

“I always sought to tell my stories, and other people’s stories. They just weren’t my girlfriends’ stories before this. For this project, this was what I learned from my particular group of girlfriends—all so amazing, immeasurable, and beautiful. I wanted to share it, and not keep all of their good stuff to myself,” she explained.

Sullivan added, “I’m not sure,” when asked if the acclaimed album could become a living, breathing work. “I’d like to move it into another arena, like film, where you could see new conversations and stories.”

The Philadelphia native is nominated in three categories total at the 2022 Grammy Awards : Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance. She has already earned a handful of honors including Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album for 2021’s Heaux Tales , and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings” at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in February. In March, she took home R&B Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards .

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The awards were originally set for January of this year but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The location was also changed from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.