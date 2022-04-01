ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet facing Tommy John surgery

By Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Chicago White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet appears headed for season-ending Tommy John surgery.

General manager Rick Hahn said Friday that the 22-year-old left-hander will get a second opinion.

Crochet left Thursday’s Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning after a visit from the training staff.

A first-round pick (11th overall) by the White Sox in 2020, Crochet was 3-5 with a 2.82 ERA in 54 appearances out of the Chicago bullpen in 2021. He struck out 65 batters in 54 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

