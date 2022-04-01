Local with outstanding warrants found in a shed, arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety detective (AZDPS) was fueling up his vehicle when he recognized a man with a burglary warrant nearby—after attempting to arrest him, the suspect took off running.

On Thursday, around 1:15 p.m., the detective was near 24th Street and Pacific Avenue attempted to arrest a man with a warrant out for his arrest for burglary from the Yuma County Superior Court.

The suspect fled into a residential area, jumped over a brick wall and hid inside a storage unit of a home.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) aided the AZDPS Street Gang Task Force in responding to the surroundings of the neighborhood and created a perimeter around it.

At around 2:02 p.m., both AZDPS detectives and YPD officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

AZDPS says the man is Joshua Duggan of Yuma, Ariz.

According to AZDPS, Duggan will be booked into the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Jail for a burglary warrant, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and burglary.

