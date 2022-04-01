ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukrainian power producer DTEK seeking debt waivers

 1 day ago
(Reuters) - Ukrainian electricity and coal producer DTEK Energy is seeking waivers from holders of its bonds due in March and June, the company’s financial unit said on Friday, a day after the group warned of insufficient funds to operate in the medium term.

DTEK Finance said it plans to ask the debtholders for relaxed terms on its loans, and if approved, it would adopt a new repayment structure to maintain funds to operate.

It also expects to record negative operating cash flow during the second quarter, a repeat of March 2022, when it was impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

DTEK Energy’s final results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, might also be delayed as the company analyses the hit from the crisis.

