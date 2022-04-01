Ricki Lake is ‘blissed out’ and ‘naked all the time’ with her new husband

Ricki Lake is living blissfully in the buff.

Three months after her wedding to third husband Ross Burningham , the talk show host is very much still in the honeymoon phase — which for Lake includes plenty of nudity.

“I’m naked with him all the time,” Lake told Page Six at a special screening of her new documentary, “The Business of Birth Control,” along with her original documentary, “The Business of Being Born,” Thursday night.

“He knows exactly what I look like, that’s the thing about this relationship among any I’ve had,” she revealed. “I just feel like I can be completely 100 percent myself and he loves me no matter what. He loves me exactly the way I am.

“I’m just so blissed out all the time,” the 53-year-old actress gushed. “I married the best guy, I’m sorry to all the single ladies. I found the best one.”

She added, “Every day we wake up and go, ‘Oh my gosh, we get to have another day together like this?’ We raised our kids and now it’s our time and we’re having the best time.”

Lake and Burningham got married at their home in Malibu.rickilake/Instagram

The couple got married nearly one year after Burningham, 54, proposed — unsurprisingly naked — in a hot tub.

“I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we’re in my new Malibu home,” Lake told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen in February 2021.

She was married from 1994 to 2004 to Rob Sussman, with whom she shares two sons. Lake was later married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Evans died by suicide in 2017 after a battle with bipolar disorder.

Lake’s new documentary — which is a companion to her earlier one, “The Business of Being Born” — delves into hormonal birth control.

“The biggest thing that blew my mind [about the pill] is that it changes your pheromones,” she explained.

“When you’re on hormonal birth control it changes who you’re attracted to, it makes so much sense,” she continued. “We have a doctor that we talk to, who says women who go on birth control, fall in love, get married and then go off it, many times they’re not attracted to their husbands anymore because they wouldn’t have been into them if they hadn’t of been on those drugs in the first place.”

“ The Business of Birth Control ” has its national digital streaming premiere on April 8.