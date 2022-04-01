ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP: Michigan police officer shoots, kills 36-year-old man while responding to medical call

By Wwj Newsroom
JACKSON COUNTY (WWJ) -- The Michigan State Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was shot and killed by a Columbia Township police officer Thursday morning.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., the officer responded to a medical assistance call in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive near Lake Columbia, southeast of Jackson, according to MSP.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, but 36-year-old Erik Poul Moller Nielsen was shot and killed by the officer, said authorities.

Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.

The Columbia Township Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Detectives from the MSP First District Special Investigation Section and MSP Forensic Laboratory are investigating the shooting, police said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
