The Hit Broadway Musical, Legally Blonde, Has Finally Opened In LA!
This fantastic Broadway comedy is now open in LA and you can get your tickets here .
Following its massive success in previous years, Legally Blonde: The Musical is back in Los Angeles for an extended run at the Hollywood Majestic! This star-studded spectacle features a huge cast of Los Angeles theater veterans performing the story of a sorority girl at Harvard Law.
But wait, there’s more! American Idol’s fan favorite, Margie Mays, will be starring as Elle Woods. After her phenomenal two-season run on the show, it will be Margie’s first time performing such an iconic role. So don’t miss it!
It is an approximately 3 hour-long show, including a 15-minute intermission so you can grab snacks and beverages that will be available for purchase.Get ready to “Bend and Snap” to Cupcake Theater company’s Legally Blonde, the hit Broadway musical! Get tickets here .
Legally Blonde: The MusicalApril 3, 2022 14:00 (+ more dates)
The Hollywood Majestic (671 N Berendo St, 90004, Los Angeles) From $36.75 Tickets
