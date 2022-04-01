ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hit Broadway Musical, Legally Blonde, Has Finally Opened In LA!

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 2 days ago

This fantastic Broadway comedy is now open in LA and you can get your tickets here .

Following its massive success in previous years, Legally Blonde: The Musical is back in Los Angeles for an extended run at the Hollywood Majestic! This star-studded spectacle features a huge cast of Los Angeles theater veterans performing the story of a sorority girl at Harvard Law.

But wait, there’s more! American Idol’s fan favorite, Margie Mays, will be starring as Elle Woods. After her phenomenal two-season run on the show, it will be Margie’s first time performing such an iconic role. So don’t miss it!

It is an approximately 3 hour-long show, including a 15-minute intermission so you can grab snacks and beverages that will be available for purchase.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

April 3, 2022 14:00 (+ more dates)
The Hollywood Majestic (671 N Berendo St, 90004, Los Angeles)
From $36.75 Tickets

