Your Letters: Wausau alder endorses challenger in Marathon County board race

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
Editor's note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review.

County Board Supervisor Alyson Leahy has been invited to the Westies neighborhood monthly meetings over the last six years but may have attended only a couple of times.

In the past few months, I have emailed Alyson regarding the old UWMC dorm housing now vacant and I have gotten no reply even thought she is on the Finance, Property, and Human Resources committee that would be addressing these issues. The old UWMC dorm IMHO could be re-purposed to senior housing.

It is time for a change for District 11 on the county board. I support Randy DeBroux for the County Board.

Sincerely yours,

Debra Ryan

Debra Ryan represents Wausau City Council’s Dist. 11 and is being challenged for the seat by Leahy’s husband, Chad Henke

